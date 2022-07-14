Abundance Wealth Counselors Purchases 42 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 5,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 29.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 28,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,366,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.80.

Shares of ROP traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $385.62. 7,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,603. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $369.51 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $411.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $441.16. The company has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

