Abundance Wealth Counselors Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 656,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,907 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 12.4% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $45,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9,824 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 192.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 45,793 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $752,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 309,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,087,911 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.15.

