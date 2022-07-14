Abundance Wealth Counselors Has $613,000 Stock Holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 81,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HTGC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.04.

Shares of Hercules Capital stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $13.52. The stock had a trading volume of 31,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,803. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.43.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 38.45%. The firm had revenue of $62.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 155.30%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Fallon bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $148,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,667.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

