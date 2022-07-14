Abundance Wealth Counselors Has $481,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Abundance Wealth Counselors cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,614,000. Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 54,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 43,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,197,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,780,250. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.30 and a 52 week high of $54.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.42.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

