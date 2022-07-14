Abundance Wealth Counselors Boosts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,131 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $9.62 on Thursday, hitting $701.50. The stock had a trading volume of 729,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,334,400. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $620.57 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $727.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $716.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $872.66.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. BNP Paribas dropped their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $801.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $872.79.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

