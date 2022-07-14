Abundance Wealth Counselors Acquires 5,535 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 117.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a $95.00 price target on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $420,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 724,034 shares in the company, valued at $60,464,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ STLD traded down $2.43 on Thursday, hitting $64.83. 24,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,318,456. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.36 and a 200-day moving average of $73.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $100.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.38.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.44. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 69.88% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.02%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.