Abundance Wealth Counselors Acquires 2,545 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,051 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,504 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,929 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 20,373 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 50,448 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Raymond James cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.86.

Shares of NEP stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.42. The company had a trading volume of 18,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,838. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.71. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.86.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $1.30. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.7325 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 336.78%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

