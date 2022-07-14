abrdn plc (LON:ABDN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 188.57 ($2.24).

ABDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.20) price objective on shares of abrdn in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 271 ($3.22) to GBX 225 ($2.68) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.50) price objective on shares of abrdn in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 187 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.14) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 260 ($3.09) to GBX 195 ($2.32) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

ABDN opened at GBX 151.50 ($1.80) on Friday. abrdn has a one year low of GBX 148.75 ($1.77) and a one year high of GBX 300.40 ($3.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 176.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 203.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 329.13.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

