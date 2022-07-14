9,949 Shares in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Purchased by Alpine Associates Management Inc.

Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

OAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $207.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum to $225.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.50.

In related news, Director Samantha Holroyd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OAS traded down $12.35 on Thursday, hitting $109.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,398. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.86. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $181.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from Oasis Petroleum’s previous dividend of $2.94. Oasis Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.64%.

As of July 1, 2022, Oasis Petroleum Inc was acquired by Whiting Petroleum Corporation, in a reverse merger transaction. Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States.

