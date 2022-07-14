90,813 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Acquired by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 90,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

SPYG stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,961. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $73.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.14.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

