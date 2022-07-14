833,400 Shares in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Bought by TB Alternative Assets Ltd.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 833,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,994,000. Snap accounts for about 10.3% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Snap by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Snap by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Snap by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Snap by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Snap from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $49.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of SNAP stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $13.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,780,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,952,074. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.19 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.13. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 12,844 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $418,072.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,093,486 shares in the company, valued at $35,592,969.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 37,740 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $463,447.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,449,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,795,905.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,526,688 shares of company stock valued at $42,888,638.

Snap Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

