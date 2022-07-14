764 Shares in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Purchased by Nauset Wealth Management. LLC

Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUMC traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $46.26. The stock had a trading volume of 17,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,181,168. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.96. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $66.26.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Yum China had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

