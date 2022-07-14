74,750 Shares in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Bought by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 74,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 150,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 355.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the period. 38.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNHI stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.78. The stock had a trading volume of 361,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,032,249. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average of $14.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.72.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNHI. UBS Group set a $18.00 price objective on CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CNH Industrial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

