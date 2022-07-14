7,437 Shares in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Bought by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts have commented on CSTL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.57.
Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $26.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 52.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Castle Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.
