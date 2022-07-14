722 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Bought by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP stock traded down $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $133.26. The company had a trading volume of 102,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441,651. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.58. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $129.56 and a twelve month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

