599,700 Shares in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Bought by Alpine Associates Management Inc.

Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 599,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,331,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned about 0.85% of Meritor at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meritor by 6,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Meritor by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Meritor by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meritor during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Meritor during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Meritor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.
Meritor (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Meritor had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.
Meritor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck, and Aftermarket and Industrial. The company offers axles, including front steer and rear drive axles for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles; heavy-duty trailer axles; suspension modules and brake products comprising drum and disc brakes; universal joints and driveline components; trailer air suspension systems and products; transfer cases and drivelines; and advanced suspension modules for use in light-, medium- and heavy-duty military tactical wheeled vehicles.
