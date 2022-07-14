5,873 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Bought by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.74. 10,087,911 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.56 and a 200 day moving average of $67.15.

