571 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Acquired by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,171,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,976,000 after purchasing an additional 269,506 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in McKesson by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,808,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,505,000 after purchasing an additional 68,645 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in McKesson by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,705,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,098,000 after purchasing an additional 168,279 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,869,000 after purchasing an additional 14,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in McKesson by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,645,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,110,000 after purchasing an additional 97,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MCK. Cowen increased their target price on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Argus cut McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.69.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total transaction of $9,088,937.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,561,959.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total value of $68,322.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,504 shares of company stock worth $27,274,259. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $325.24. The company had a trading volume of 26,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,895. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $186.61 and a 52 week high of $339.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.07%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

