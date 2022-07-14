52,500 Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Bought by Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,000. Activision Blizzard makes up 0.4% of Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $3,120,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $2,343,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.23. 128,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,657,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.52. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $93.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.39.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

