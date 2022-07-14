5,180 Shares in Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Acquired by Nauset Wealth Management. LLC

Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,962,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,399,000. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,579,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $664,000. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Vicarious Surgical from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vicarious Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

NYSE:RBOT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.22. 10,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,955. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average is $5.21. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $15.79.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip Liang sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $91,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,258,113 shares in the company, valued at $5,736,995.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 11,329 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $45,995.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,311,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,325,790.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,597 shares of company stock worth $322,102 in the last 90 days.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

