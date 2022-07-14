4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) Achieves Market Cap of $249,417.51

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a total market capitalization of $249,417.51 and approximately $2,441.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,309.72 or 1.00039012 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009425 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003166 BTC.

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Profile

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official website is the4thpillar.io . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official message board is medium.com/the4thpillar . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES using one of the exchanges listed above.

