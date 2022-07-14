29,479 Shares in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) Acquired by Ballew Advisors Inc

Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000. Ballew Advisors Inc owned 0.17% of United States Natural Gas Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 13,896.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 53.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 304.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 7,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

UNG stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,553,723. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.47. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $32.77.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

