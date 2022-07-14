267,400 Shares in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Bought by TB Alternative Assets Ltd.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 267,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,781,000. Cameco comprises 2.7% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Cameco at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth $34,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Settian Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCJ. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Cameco from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.78.

Shares of NYSE CCJ traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.12. 534,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,919,687. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.11.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $314.21 million during the quarter. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

