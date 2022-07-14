2,476 Shares in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Acquired by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter valued at $4,351,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

FUN stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,987. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.52 and a beta of 1.80. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $62.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.55.

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $99.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.28 million. The business’s revenue was up 920.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.95) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cedar Fair from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cedar Fair from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Cedar Fair Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.