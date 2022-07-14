22nd Century Group (NYSE:XXII) Trading Down 7.3%

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE:XXII – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.91. Approximately 1,919,158 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 2,087,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.
Separately, StockNews.com raised 22nd Century Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.
22nd Century Group Company Profile (NYSE:XXII)
