22nd Century Group (NYSE:XXII) Trading Down 7.3%

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE:XXII – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.91. Approximately 1,919,158 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 2,087,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

22nd Century Group, Inc, an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

