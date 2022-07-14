1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB) Short Interest Down 91.7% in June

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 1st Colonial Bancorp stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.31% of 1st Colonial Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FCOB remained flat at $$11.10 on Thursday. 1st Colonial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.05.

1st Colonial Bancorp ( OTCMKTS:FCOB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter.

1st Colonial Bancorp Company Profile

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, and business and personal checking accounts.

