193,320 Shares in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Acquired by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 193,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,309,000. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF makes up about 4.3% of Friedenthal Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Friedenthal Financial owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,180,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,557,000 after purchasing an additional 578,265 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,534,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,065 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,497,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,268 shares during the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter worth $119,560,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,431,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,423,000 after purchasing an additional 651,798 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWZ traded down $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $25.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,889,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,231,805. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.18. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $25.83 and a 52-week high of $40.64.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.