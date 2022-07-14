1847 Holdings LLC Plans $12 Million IPO for July 22nd (EFSH)

1847 Holdings LLC (EFSH) plans to raise $12 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, July 22nd, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 2,300,000 shares at $4.20-$6.20 per share.

In the last twelve months, 1847 Holdings LLC generated $30.7 million in revenue and had a net loss of $3.6 million. 1847 Holdings LLC has a market-cap of $18.5 million.

Craft Capital Management and R.F. Lafferty & Co. acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

1847 Holdings LLC provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Note: This is NOT an IPO. This is an NYSE-America uplisting – a public offering of 2.31 million shares from the OTCQB, where the stock’s last closing sale price was $1.85 on July 8, 2022.) 1847 Holdings LLC is an acquisition holding company focused on acquiring and managing a group of small businesses, which they characterize as those that have an enterprise value of less than $50 million, in a variety of different industries headquartered in North America. To date, they have completed six acquisitions and subsequently spun off two of the acquired companies. Through their structure, 1847 Holdings offers investors an opportunity to participate in the ownership and growth of a portfolio of businesses that traditionally have been owned and managed by private equity firms, private individuals or families, financial institutions, or large conglomerates. The Company believes that its management and acquisition strategies will allow it to achieve its goals to make and grow regular distributions to its common shareholders and to increase common shareholder value over time. 1847 Holdings seeks to acquire controlling interests in small businesses that they believe operate in industries with long-term macroeconomic growth opportunities, and that have positive and stable earnings and cash flow. “.

1847 Holdings LLC was founded in 2013 and has employees. The company is located at 590 Madison Avenue, 21st Floor New York, NY 10022 and can be reached via phone at (212) 417-9800 or on the web at http://www.1847holdings.com/.

