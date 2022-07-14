175,000 Shares in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) Purchased by Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned 0.35% of Corner Growth Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its position in Corner Growth Acquisition by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 1,314,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,907,000 after acquiring an additional 467,924 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Corner Growth Acquisition by 346.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,161,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,385,000 after acquiring an additional 901,750 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in Corner Growth Acquisition by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,119,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,967,000 after acquiring an additional 573,509 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Corner Growth Acquisition by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 804,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,883,000 after acquiring an additional 135,093 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $4,521,000. 71.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COOL stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.89. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,469. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.82. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

