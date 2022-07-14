1,585 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Bought by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,585 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Generac in the first quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Generac by 59.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

GNRC traded down $8.52 on Thursday, hitting $210.02. The company had a trading volume of 28,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,318. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.46. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.94 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.19. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.81, for a total value of $1,069,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 615,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,701,614.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Generac from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.14.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

