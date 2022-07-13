ZUSD Price Tops $1.01 on Major Exchanges (ZUSD)

ZUSD (ZUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 13th. ZUSD has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $46,237.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00005152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZUSD has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZUSD alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005102 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00100558 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00018255 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000331 BTC.

ZUSD Coin Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 2,122,424 coins and its circulating supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.