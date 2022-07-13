Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Acquired by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,484,157 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 476,457 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation, National Association makes up about 1.3% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.98% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $97,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 345.5% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 17,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 13,497 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 248,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZION has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial set a $65.00 price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $50.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.29. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.11 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 24.76%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, April 29th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP James R. Abbott bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.03 per share, with a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 77,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,663.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $38,616.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

