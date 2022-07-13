ZENZO Market Cap Tops $163,539.80 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (ZNZ) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $163,539.80 and $151.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZENZO has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00093472 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00030626 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00016415 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001533 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.84 or 0.00258522 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

