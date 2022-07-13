Zano Price Tops $0.32 on Exchanges (ZANO)

Zano (ZANO) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. One Zano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001635 BTC on exchanges. Zano has a total market cap of $3.59 million and $41,914.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zano has traded 27.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,480.67 or 0.99894017 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00039951 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00208689 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.40 or 0.00243037 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00108639 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00064925 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005094 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,278,267 coins and its circulating supply is 11,248,767 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

