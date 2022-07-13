Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Short Interest Update

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 2,000.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZLNDY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.05. 180,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,930. Zalando has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $60.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Zalando alerts:

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 1.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that Zalando will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZLNDY shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Zalando from €37.00 ($37.00) to €28.00 ($28.00) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Zalando from €48.00 ($48.00) to €30.00 ($30.00) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zalando from €56.00 ($56.00) to €38.00 ($38.00) in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Zalando from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Zalando from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from €87.00 ($87.00) to €38.00 ($38.00) in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.79.

About Zalando (Get Rating)

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.