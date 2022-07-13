Yield Guild Games (YGG) Hits Market Capitalization of $71.29 Million

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Over the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. Yield Guild Games has a market capitalization of $71.29 million and $12.57 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00003138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005075 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00101307 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00017743 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00170617 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Coin Profile

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,369,942 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Yield Guild Games

