Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $134.11

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $134.11 and last traded at $136.28, with a volume of 31487 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $249.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $238.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.58.

Get Workday alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.34 and its 200-day moving average is $208.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1,148.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $2,556,919.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,606 shares in the company, valued at $78,877,116.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $289,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,848,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,977 shares of company stock worth $23,706,521 over the last three months. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Workday by 152.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.