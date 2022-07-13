WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $42.70

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.70 and last traded at $42.82, with a volume of 471 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.07.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.74.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund during the first quarter worth about $4,145,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,298,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 854.8% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 41,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 36,809 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 53.0% in the first quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 84,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after buying an additional 29,108 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 30.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 74,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 17,207 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.