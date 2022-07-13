WINk Price Reaches $0.0013 (WIN)

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Over the last week, WINk has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One WINk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. WINk has a total market capitalization of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WINk alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000114 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00008105 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003566 BTC.

About WINk

WINk (CRYPTO:WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.