Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Short Interest Update

Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 732,100 shares, a growth of 4,504.4% from the June 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.7 days.

WEEEF stock remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 3,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,306. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.85. Western Energy Services has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.38.

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.85 million during the quarter. Western Energy Services had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as oilfield rental equipment services to other oilfield service companies.

