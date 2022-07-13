Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.84-$0.87 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on WELL. Mizuho reduced their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.81.
Shares of NYSE:WELL traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,150,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,589. The company has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 109.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Welltower has a one year low of $76.56 and a one year high of $99.43.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 325.34%.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Company Profile (Get Rating)
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
