Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target to $125.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.22% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SYNA. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Synaptics from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Synaptics from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Synaptics from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Synaptics from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.33.
Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $117.68 on Monday. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $109.26 and a 1 year high of $299.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.80.
In other news, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $30,499.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,428.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $175,216.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,162.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.
About Synaptics (Get Rating)
Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
