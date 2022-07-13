Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target to $125.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SYNA. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Synaptics from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Synaptics from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Synaptics from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Synaptics from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.33.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $117.68 on Monday. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $109.26 and a 1 year high of $299.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.65 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $30,499.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,428.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $175,216.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,162.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

