Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,434 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 6th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart stock opened at $124.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $342.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.11 and its 200-day moving average is $138.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

