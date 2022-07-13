Wagerr (WGR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.28 Million

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Wagerr has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and $3,155.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000113 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00008094 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 245,242,570 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

