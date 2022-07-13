Viking Fund Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter worth $57,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 67.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $74,939.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 84,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,552.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ty P. Daul acquired 5,500 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,591 shares in the company, valued at $503,201.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SHLS stock opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $36.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 325.00 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average of $16.43.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 179.10%. The firm had revenue of $67.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.97 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.31.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

