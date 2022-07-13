ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.28

Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.28 and last traded at $27.90, with a volume of 15003 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.03.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIACA. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 882.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $710,000. 0.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

