Vanstar Mining Resources (CVE:VSR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.31

Shares of Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:VSR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 89000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.38. The stock has a market cap of C$18.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.02, a current ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Vanstar Mining Resources Company Profile (CVE:VSR)

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, valuation, and development of mining properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the Nelligan property that includes 158 cells covering an area of approximately 8,216 hectares located near Chapais in Abitibi.

