Vanstar Mining Resources (CVE:VSR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.31

Shares of Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:VSR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 89000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.38. The stock has a market cap of C$18.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.02, a current ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.
Vanstar Mining Resources Company Profile (CVE:VSR)
