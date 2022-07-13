Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $12,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

VGT stock traded down $2.52 on Wednesday, reaching $329.92. 1,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,323. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $343.21 and a 200-day moving average of $385.22. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $313.66 and a twelve month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

