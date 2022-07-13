Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance

Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,096,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,866 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,891,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,313,000 after purchasing an additional 250,197 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,835,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,950,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,682,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,790,000 after acquiring an additional 126,645 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,132,000 after acquiring an additional 93,126 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.97. The stock had a trading volume of 35,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,779. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.63 and a 1-year high of $115.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.59.

