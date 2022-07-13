Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $39.76

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.76 and last traded at $40.05, with a volume of 175535 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.36.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.53.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,799,012,000 after buying an additional 7,282,575 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,179,815,000 after buying an additional 6,477,042 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912,598 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,079,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,219,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,701 shares in the last quarter.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.